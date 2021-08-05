Waters Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.10.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.74. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $399.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

