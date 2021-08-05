Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.33. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.13 and a 12 month high of $156.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

