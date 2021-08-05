Wealthpoint LLC Buys Shares of 4,529 iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

IAI traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.35. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $104.92.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

