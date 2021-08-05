Wealthpoint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,825,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.35. 2,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,909. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $191.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.79.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.