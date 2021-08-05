Wealthpoint LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 642,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,037,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

