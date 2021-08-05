Wealthpoint LLC Sells 492 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,617,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,752,000 after buying an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 275,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644,568. The firm has a market cap of $243.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

