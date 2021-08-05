Wealthpoint LLC Sells 963 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,264 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.79.

