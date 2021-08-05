Wedbush Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $117.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of JACK opened at $103.92 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.47.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

