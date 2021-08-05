Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TPI Composites (TPIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC):

7/28/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

7/27/2021 – TPI Composites had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $37.21 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

7/23/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

7/21/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TPI Composites had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/15/2021 – TPI Composites is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

6/10/2021 – TPI Composites is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

TPIC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 1,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in TPI Composites by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 224,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TPI Composites by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

