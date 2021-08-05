Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 195 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

