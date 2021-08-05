Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 20,938 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $296.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $297.71.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

