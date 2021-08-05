Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

