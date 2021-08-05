Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,365 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 60,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $2,626,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $64.18 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

