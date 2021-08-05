Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 97,167 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,167 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.