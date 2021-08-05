Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $488.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $519.00 to $488.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.58.

ROKU opened at $420.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.59. Roku has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

