Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

