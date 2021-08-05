Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.