WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $5.78 on Thursday, reaching $111.63. 491,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,491. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.34.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

