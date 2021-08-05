Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.75

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 503359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
Several research firms recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
