Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.75

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 503359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Several research firms recently commented on WDO. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.0072629 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

