Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:HIX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.