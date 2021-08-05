Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
NYSE SBI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
