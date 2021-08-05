Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDC stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. 6,452,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

