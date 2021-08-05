Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

