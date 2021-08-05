Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

WLKP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 113,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,834. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 149.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

