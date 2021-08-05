Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,834. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

