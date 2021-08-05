WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $54.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

