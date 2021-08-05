WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WestRock updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15 to $1.29 EPS.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 42,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. WestRock has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

