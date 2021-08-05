WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $235.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.67.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $178.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in WEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $8,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $7,883,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.