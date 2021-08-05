Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of WY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 3,358,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,732. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

