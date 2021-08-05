White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after buying an additional 375,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

