White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.97. 573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.82. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $290.44 and a 52 week high of $421.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

