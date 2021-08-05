White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,318,000 after acquiring an additional 155,460 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.40. 31,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $186.23 and a 52-week high of $316.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

