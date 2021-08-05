William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exponent by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

