William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ManTech International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

MANT opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ManTech International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 112,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ManTech International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.