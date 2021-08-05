William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

LDOS stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Leidos by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

