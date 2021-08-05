William Blair Comments on Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 40.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 165,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.