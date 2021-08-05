William Blair Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Market Perform

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nevro has a 1-year low of $128.70 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 1,523.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

