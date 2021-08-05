William Blair Weighs in on Exponent, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exponent in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

