Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1,451.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,671 shares of company stock worth $15,498,565. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

NASDAQ WING opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

