WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.42 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $960.37 million, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $2,788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

