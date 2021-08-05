Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $457,606.62 and $71,596.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,708.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.72 or 0.06921731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.73 or 0.01343039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00351706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.46 or 0.00622634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00345979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.73 or 0.00291656 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.