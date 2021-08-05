Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 680,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $232.22 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.