Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKPPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKPPF remained flat at $$11.73 during trading hours on Thursday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.