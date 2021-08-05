World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $162,435.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $195.78.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
