World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $162,435.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $195.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

