Wotso Property Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WOT)

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

Get Wotso Property alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 36,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,729.03 ($34,092.16). Insiders acquired 544,781 shares of company stock valued at $623,993 over the last 90 days.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.