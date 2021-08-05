Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00011242 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $296,754.85 and approximately $28.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00102840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,465.01 or 1.00574249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.00837451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.