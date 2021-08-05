X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of XFOR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 122,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,647. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

