XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,482 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $111,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:XL opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

