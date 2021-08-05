XR Securities LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGR traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,579. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

