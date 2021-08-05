XR Securities LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group stock traded down $24.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.49. 10,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,963. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

