XR Securities LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

XR Securities LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.21. 49,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

